Ruth Adrian, 79, of Columbus, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Columbus, Ind. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 23 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Born on Aug. 10, 1943, in Highland Park, MI, Ruth was the loving daughter of John and Addie (Cunningham) Knox. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Adrian on Feb. 13, 1982. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2021. Ruth had worked fifteen years for the Jennings County Community Foundation as a secretary. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She had served on the board of directors at the Jennings County Public Library and was an ASPCA Supporter. Ruth enjoyed her quiet life on the farm and cooking. She loved dogs and was an avid reader. She cherished spending time with her family and friends. Ruth will be missed by her children, Kirsten Adrian of North Vernon, Daniel L. (Alison) Adrian of Mason, OH, Richard L. (Amanda) Adrian of Greer, SC, and Jonathan P. (Angela) Adrian of Scipio; grandchildren, Alexander, and Samantha Adrian, Mia, Dylan, and Ava Adrian, Quinn, Duncan, Conner, and Brandon Adrian. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Addie Knox; husband, Richard Adrian; children, Michael, and Megan Adrian; grandson, Rondal Lee Adrian. Memorials can be made through the funeral home to the Rondal Lee Adrian Scholarship Fund through the Jennings County Foundation. Friends and family are invited to light a candle or leave a message of condolence in Ruth’s memory at www.sawyerfuneralservice.com.
