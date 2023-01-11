Robert Harold Harrison, 78, of Brighton, CO, formerly of Gregory, SD passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at St Anthony’s North Hospital in Westminster, CO.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner Cemetery.

Bob was born May 26, 1944 to Harold and Ellen (Bailey) Harrison in Burke, SD. Bob was the third oldest of eight children. He graduated from Gregory High School in 1962. He spent many years at his Grandfather and Grandmother Bailey’s ranch near the Missouri River helping with all the aspects of running a ranch. He had great and fond memories with his brothers playing as well as working on the ranch. After completing high school he joined the US Navy. He completed basic training at San Diego, CA and later spent time at Subic Bay in Olongapo, Philippines and Bremerton, WA on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk. Bob’s professional career culminated with thirty-five years in the construction industry. Projects comprised of single family homes, commercial buildings including hotels and restaurants.

Bob and Rose Gies were married and to this union, three children were born, Brian, Kristine and Kelly. They later divorced.

On New Year’s Eve 1980 Bob and Gail Kerner were married. Bob’s passing was within days of celebrating their 42nd year anniversary. Eldest son Brian described his father as “The coolest, smartest, toughest, person we’ve ever known just left this mortal coil. He was a lot of things to a lot of people; a sailor, a pilot, a tradesman, a policeman, a pool hustler, a lumberjack, a truck driver, and a fixer of all things, but to us he was a husband, a dad, a grandpa, a brother, a brother-in-law, an uncle and a friend. He was larger than life, a comic book superhero, fearless, strong, and indestructible. He could wield a sledge hammer, guitar, paint brush, or chainsaw with an artist’s precision and could master any task, tool or instrument in a flash. His laugh will echo in our hearts forever. Bob Harrison, you will be greatly missed!” This describes Bob perfectly. Bob’s greatest passion was flying his airplane around the country. He was so proud to have his brother-in-law Terry and nephew Rylee continue the love of flying. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harold Harrison and Julius and Ellen Bartling, his brothers Claude, Doug, Jack, Dirk and niece Robin.

Bob is survived by his wife Gail; his children: Brian (Melissa) Harrison, Kelly Harrison and Kristine (Tom) Conley, grandchildren: India Harrison, Sam Conley, Savannah Saiz Harrison and Sebastian Saiz Harrison; siblings: Michael (Linda) Bartling, Blane (Terri) Bartling and Colleen (Marshall) Springer, along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins and numerous friends.