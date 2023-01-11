Bruce Swartz, 67, died on Dec. 28, at home after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Bruce was born on Dec. 29, 1954, to Jerome and Virginia Swartz in Winner, SD.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Terri Porubensky; and two sons, Luke (Wendy) Swartz and Jacob Swartz, Jordan (Kallie) all of Rapid City; Ryan (Rachael) Midland, TX, and Aaron of Vancouver, WA. Bruce also leaves behind one brother, Terry Swartz (Kathy); sister-in-law, Judy Swartz; and six grandchildren, Harper and Kinsley Swartz, Bridger and Haven Swartz, Kendall Wittenberg and Jasmine (Austin) Franke; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bruce grew up in Ideal/Winner, South Dakota, and then attended Northern State University until he married in 1978. After moving to Rapid City, he was trained to be a piano technician which he embraced and did until just recently. If you own a piano in the Rapid City area, chances are that he probably tuned it!

While his boys were growing up, Bruce was very involved in all their sporting events. He coached both boys in baseball, basketball and soccer and was their strongest cheerleader when they both swam competitively. When the grandchildren came along, he cherished every minute he could spend with them. The kids are always asking, “When is Papa Bruce taking us fishing?” Bruce also loved dogs! He always had a lab or two!

Bruce and Terri were known for their grilling parties as well as Super Bowl parties. They had a beautiful yard, and many fun times were had playing various yard games while Bruce grilled for anyone who stopped by. He loved entertaining and everyone enjoyed his sense of humor and quick wit.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Virginia Swartz; and a brother, Frank Swartz.

Services were on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at later date.

