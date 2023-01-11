Kevin Sundquist, 66

Funeral services for Kevin Sundquist were held Jan. 9 at the Gregory Auditorium with pastor Scott McCellen officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in the Hillview Cemetery, Dallas.

Kevin was born on Aug. 22, 1956, to Richard and Evelyn Sundquist. He grew up and lived in Dallas, South Dakota his whole life. From a young age, he enjoyed spending time with many great friends. Neighborhood friends fueled his love for going fast and finding whatever trouble they could. After graduating 8th grade from Dallas, he graduated from Gregory High School in 1974. His passion for speed continued through building and racing stock cars and operating anything he could with a steering wheel and engine (especially Mopar). He enjoyed playing on the Dallas Toads softball team and served a term as the Mayor of Dallas. After his father passed, Kevin continued farming and raising cattle through the years. He found the love of his life, Lorrie, and had their first date on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 1984. They later happily wed on Feb. 14, 1986. From this marriage came the new loves of their lives, with the birth of their children. Jerin was born on June 22, 1989. Jada was born on January 15, 1991.

Throughout Kevin’s life, he has been employed in many enjoyable endeavors. Some highlights include cattle, mobile welding/repair business, machine shop, CNC cutter with Jerin, Ranchers Welding, manufacturing, aluminum recycling and a love for buying, selling, and trading. His hard work, immense knowledge, and self-taught welding skills resulted in businesses he created: Sundquist Farm Service, KESWELD Benders and K&J Recycling. Kevin was a jack of all trades with many homemade inventions and modifications. One proud achievement is Kevin’s patented invention of a tubing bender. Being able to fix and build anything he could dream up was one of his biggest talents. Many of Kevin’s metal creations and artwork can be seen around the community and surrounding areas.

As a father, Kevin was truly everything. He just had “it.” The love, devotion and pure passion he had for Jerin and Jada was second to none. His teachings, lessons and discipline to raise strong and independent children were his ultimate goal, but his mission in life was to raise his children in God’s true faith that he believed in. Kevin’s faith journey was not limited to just his family, as everyone was family to him. His selfless way of life and the love in his heart impacted countless people and affected a multitude of others’ eternal salvation.

Kevin’s biggest blessings came into his life when he became Grampa. His sidekick Beckem and sweetheart Ana became his pride and joy. He enjoyed spoiling them and building their own play station in Dallas. 4-wheeler rides became a highlight for the whole family at almost every visit to Grampa & Nanna’s. Like a kid himself, he always initiated the fun that included snowball fights, sledding, camping, fireworks shows and much more. Grampa’s famous pancakes and cream puff dessert were always a favorite.

Kevin’s love for family, friends, and fun was expressed by him in the largest of ways. There was never a dull moment around Kevin with constant mischief, adventures and meaningful one-liners. He considered himself as a kid that never grew up because he remained a kid at heart. He always had something up his sleeve with a sparkle in his eye and a hearty chuckle. His infectious laugh and loving personality was shown to all and will be missed by many.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Richard, as well as infant twin siblings Lee and Leann.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lorrie of Dallas, SD; his mother, Evelyn Sundquist of Gregory, SD; his son Jerin (daughter Keviana) and special friend Whitney Webb of Gregory, SD; his daughter Jada Sundquist (son Beckem Bauld) and special friend Trevor Krcil (his children Libby, Tucker, Keaton) of Burke, SD; brother Gary Sundquist and special friend Eileen of Hanson, ID; sister Kim Ludemann (Dewey) of Fairfax, SD; brother Troy Sundquist (Paula) of Gregory, SD; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.