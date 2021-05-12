Ray Hannett retires from Grossenburg Implement after 42 years

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Ray Hannett, center, retired from Grossenburg Implement after working for the

firm for 42 years. A retirement open house was held on Friday, May 7. Pictured

from left are Jackson Grossenburg, Barry Grossenburg, Deb Hannett, Ray Hannett,

Gene Grossenburg and Charlie Grossenburg.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

For 42 years Ray Hannett has been an important part of the Grossenburg Implement team.

He has been an appliance manager and for most of his career sold John Deere equipment.

Hannett has retired from Grossenburgs and an open house was held in his honor on Friday.

It was a time for long time customers to say “thank you” to Ray for all the great service he provided them.

Hannett started with Grossenburgs Oct. 1, 1979. He had heard that Don Gregoire, long time Grossenburg employee, was retiring.

In September Hannett went to Grossenburgs and met Gene Grossenburg coming out of the tire shop. “I asked him if Don was going to retire and he said yes.”

Gene asked Ray if he wanted the job and Ray said “maybe.” Gene’s response was: “You are hired.”

The rest is history of a long time, loyal employee at Grossenburg Implement.

Prior to working at Grossenburg’s, Ray worked for five years at Karl’s TV.

At the time Ray started at Grossenburgs the appliance department only sold Maytag products. “When I took over I turned it into a full appliance store. We sold TVs, refrigerators and microwaves,” said Ray.

In 1980, Ray started selling John Deere lawn mowers and three years later he was selling big John Deere farm machinery.

Grossenburg Implement celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1987 and at the anniversary site north of Winner, Ray sole $60,000 worth of appliances in one day. “It was then that Gene decided I was worth more selling tractors than appliances,” explained Ray.

While Grossenburg Implement celebrated its 50th anniversary John Deere celebrated its 150th anniversary. Ray, Blanche Grossenburg, Gene Grossenburg, Rodney Grossenburg and Barry Grossenberg went to Albuquerque N.M., for the gala celebration. Ray noted the Grossenburgs ate at the table with the president of John Deere. He also recalls the evening featured a seven course meal.

In 1995, Rodney Grossenburg retired as sales manager and Ray took over as sales manager. He held this position until 2012 when Charlie Grossenburg became sales manager.

The sales staff has doubled since the time Ray took over as sales manager when there were four on the sales staff.

Over the years, Ray has developed quite a clientele of customers who trusted him and Grossenburg Implement to give them a fair deal.

In his cell phone, Ray has over 1,600 contacts of customers.

Ray’s personality, honesty and fairness helped draw customers to Grossenburg Implement.

Ray was the first salesman of John Deere to receive a master’s in salesmanship through the on line John Deere University.

When asked what he liked about selling, Ray said he lied the dealing with customers who are customers for life. “You know their needs and they know how I operate with honesty and fairness.”

Ray added: “Grossenburgs is a great place to work. They supported me through all they years. They are good people.”

In retirement, Ray and his wife, Deb, plan to travel, see the grandkids and enjoy life.

The couple have two daughters: Jolene Keckler, Sioux Falls and Carrie Hock, Rapid City. The Hannetts have five grandchildren. Jolene has three girls and Carrie has two boys.

Carrie is a pharmacist at Ft. Mead and Jolene is an educational psychologist for the Sioux Falls School District.