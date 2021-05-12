Middle school students receive top ratings

Several Winner 6th and 7th graders placed in the SDBA instrumental contest that took place on April 30 in Winner.

In addition to Winner, there were students from Colome, Chamberlain and Gregory.

The students performed in front of three judges.

Band teacher Nicole Pierson said the 6th and 7th graders did an amazing job.

Wyatt Winfield received a superior rating, Aidan Hespe received a superior rating, Shannon Rank received a superior rating, Evan Littau received a superior rating, Suchi Chaudhari received an excellent rating, Amanda Edwards received a superior rating, Ronin Gilpin received an excellent rating, Addi Heenan received a superior rating and Noah Manke received a superior rating.