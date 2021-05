JoAnn Carlson, 78, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Mason Funeral from 6-7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.