Pheasants fall in state tournament

Winner/Colome Pheasants fell to Lesterville Broncs 4-3 on Thursday in final play of the game at the state meet in Mitchell.

The game was tied at three in the bottom of the ninth inning when Lesterville’s Michael Drortzmann doubled, scoring one run.

The Pheasants got on the scoreboard early scoring one run in the first inning. They added one run each in the fourth and fifth innings.

In the seventh, Lesterville scored three runs.

Winner/Colome out-hit Lesterville 6-5. Derek Graesser finished with two hits and an RBI. Drew DeMers and Reed Harter both drove in runs which Austin Calhoon, Trevor Salmonson and Zach Harter had hits.

Graesser and Drew DeMers each had a triple and Graesser had a double.

Graesser pitched all eight innings with 11 strikeouts. Graesser faced 31 batters.

The Pheasants ended the season with an 18-6 record.

Pheasants vs. Mt. Vernon

The top two teams in the Sunshine League met at the state tournament with the Pheasants winning 3-0 on Aug. 7.

The Pheasants opened the scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to two singles. Winner/Colome got on the board when Austin Richey singled, scoring one run. They scored one more run in that inning to make the score 2-0. In the seventh, the Pheasants added one more run.

J. J. Farner pitched all nine innings. He struck out three batters and faced 38 batters.

Chandler Bakley was the leader at the plate as he went 2-4. Drew DeMers, Austin Richey, Dillon Lambley and Austin Calhoon all had hits.