Update on highway construction

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Paving started last week on Phase 3 of the Highway 18 project in Winner.

The update on the project was given at the Aug. 8 weekly construction meeting.

The first part of the paving was from the bridge by the Country Club Motel to Iowa Street.

Starting Aug 15 paving was from Iowa Street to South County Road.

Doug Sherman with the South Dakota Department of Transportation office in Winner explained this will mean the South County Road intersection will be closed for the start of school on Aug. 17. He said the road has to be closed to gain strength on the concrete. “It will be an inconvenience but be patient with us. East Park and West Park should be open so plan according,” he said.

Sherman noted work is shifting to phase 4 which is the removal of the pavement and utility work on the south side of the highway. This will include the removal of the sidewalk. There will be temporary pedestrian crossings at Polk, Taft and West Park St.

With work on the south side, persons will see side streets closed from time to time on a temporary basis. Motorists are asked to watch closely which intersections are closed.

Persons who have questions can call the DOT office in Winner.