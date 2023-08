Quincy Phillips of the Winner/Colome Junior Legion baseball team won the big stick award at the state tournament.

He batted 5-9 for a .556 batting average with a home run in the championship game.

Karson Keiser was right behind batting 5-10 with a .500 batting average and hit his own home run in the Belle Fourche game.

This is the third year in a row Winner/Colome has won the big stick. Previously went to Ethan Bartels and Landon Calhoon.

The Royals were the runner-up in the state tournament.