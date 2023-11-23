Offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Government offices in Winner will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed on Thanksgiving day and on Friday. The county library will be closed the same two days.

The Winner city office will closed on Thanksgiving and on Friday.

All state offices in Winner will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Financial institutions will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Winner Post Office will be closed on Thanksgiving and there will be no mail delivery. The post office will be be open on Friday.

Winner Advocate office will be closed Thanksgiving and on Friday.

There will be no noon meal served at the senior citizens center on Thursday and Friday.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed Thursday and Friday.