Holiday festival set for Dec. 2

Winter Wonderland will be the theme of the Winner Regional Foundation holiday festival. The event will be held at St. Mary’s Hall on Dec. 2.

The social hour will start at 5 p.m., program starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Funds raised will be allocated to renovate and revitalize Winner Regional’s long term care center.

There will be a silent auction, raffle and a live auction following the dinner.

The dinner will be catered by Tarrel Bauld with Winner High School FFA as servers. Coni Halverson will be the hostess.

“This event would not happen without without a number of community volunteers planning this event. We are so grateful for their help,” said Brian Williams, CEO of Winner Regional.

There will be a band playing from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. featuring musicians who grew up in Winner—Jamie Halverson and Lance Engel.

Persons can bring their silent or live auction items to St. Mary’s Hall on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individual tickets are $50. A table reservation is $350 with reserved seating for eight people.

Tickets can be purchased at First Fidelity Bank of Winner, BankWest, Winner Area Chamber of Commerce and Winner Regional Health.

Serving on the board of directors of Winner Regional Foundation are: Michael DiGrazia, president; Dan Bechtold, Justin Nelson, Donna Kubik, Randy VandenHoek and Brian Williams, CEO.

“We appreciate everything the community has done for Winner Regional Health and invite them to spend a wonderful evening with us,” said Williams.