11 Local Youth Attend Western Jr Livestock Show

On Oct. 3 –7, 11 4-H youth attended the 86th annual Western Jr Livestock Show in Rapid City. Those attending were Avery Antelope, Bianca DeMers, Kade Fenenga, Madison Graber, Allie Littau, Evan Littau, Rustin Schroeder, Rylee Schroeder, Roper Moore, Rider Moore and Kylie VanZanbergen. They brought home 34 Purple Ribbons, 4 Grand Champion awards and 5 Reserve Champion awards in the cattle show. The following are the top awards brought home:

Bianca DeMers = Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Bull & 5th Overall Beginner Livestock Judge

Kade Fenenga = Grand Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer & 3rd Overall Beginner in the Skill-a-Thon

Madison Graber = 5th & 8th overall Futurity Steers

Evan Littau = Grand Champion Angus Bull

Rustin Schroeder = 14th overall Futurity Steer, Grand Champion Shorthorn Plus Breeding Heifer

Rylee Schroeder = 6th overall Futurity Steer, Reserve Champion Red Angus Steer, Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer, 7th overall Senior Livestock Judging. Awarded a $1,000 WJLS Rasmussen Trust Scholarship and a $500 Olson Memorial Scholarship.

Kylie VanZandbergen = Grand Champion Main Steer & Overall 5th place Feeder Steer.

Kelli VanZandbergen = Reserve Champion Angus Bull (shown by Kylie)

Roper Moore = Reserve Champion Chi Steer & Overall 3rd place Feeder Steer

Tripp County also won 4th place in the Feeder Calf Pen of 3. Team members included Rustin, Rylee, Roper, Bianca & Kylie.

The Beginner Livestock Judging Team of Kade Fenenga, Echo Fenenga, Bianca DeMers & Rider Moore placed 2rd overall and also (with the addition of Kylie VanZandbergen) placed 2nd overall in the Beginner Skill-a-Thon.