Tripp County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

However, since last week the number of confirmed cases has risen by 23. As of Sunday, Tripp County had 181 cases with 54 active. This week Tripp County recorded one death from the virus.

Statewide, there are 4.274 active cases and currently 241 people are hospitalized. There have been 248 deaths.

COVID-19 patients occupy 9 percent of the state’s hospital beds.