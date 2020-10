Winners have been announced in the Winner High School homecoming parade on Friday.

The best use of the theme was the Class of 2022 and 8th grade student council.

The best decorated was the class of 2023.The most creative was the class of 2024 and Peppy.

Harry K Ford had the best business entry.

Most appropriate to homecoming was Winner Regional long term care center and Parade Marshal.

The best class reunion entry was the class of 2000.