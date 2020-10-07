Pravecek Honored by VFW Auxiliary

A lifetime membership was presented to Daniel Pravecek in appreciation for his support of the VFW and the VFW auxiliary.

Dan and his wife Betsy provide a home for the annual wreath project, a major fund raiser for the group. Dan is the son of Ray and Janna Pravecek, lifelong residents of Tripp County. Ray is a Vietnam Veteran serving through 1969-1970. Ray a graduate of Winner High School and Southern State Teachers College was just completing his first year of teaching and coaching when he was called into service.

The VFW auxiliary has sponsored the annual wreath project for many years and had encountered numerous problems to find a suitable location for storing and for assembling the wreaths. This is where Dan and Betsy stepped in to offer their large, heated Quonset as a home. As a result of this generous commitment the members have a permanent place and can continue to sponsor the annual sales.

In addition to taking orders, which are now underway, the wreath committee spokesperson, Jana Pravecek said they are responsible for picking up and delivering the supplies to the Winner location. Also, the Auxiliary members deliver the orders; they place the wreaths on the gravesites in the local cemeteries as well as at the National Black Hills cemetery.

It is a labor intensive project over a small window of time; but, the wreaths make a beautiful statement as they are on display from early November through January. The auxiliary members and volunteers place and remove the wreaths each year.

To order please contact Brenda Muhs @ 840-1040, or Connie Heggestad @ 840-9933.

The auxiliary is very involved in the local community and on the State level. It is the goal of the Auxiliary to support the veterans and their families in any way needed.

The VFW Auxiliary is active in many ways including the following: -Legislative endeavors to strengthen Veteran benefits -supporting the Avenue of Flags and the Tripp County Veterans museum -participating in Christmas tree project at the courthouse and Capitol, Trunk and Treat, and awarding flags for KWYR Trivia -caring for members through Cancer Grant Program -assisting youth programs: Patriot’s pen contest, Voice of Democracy contest, Patriotic art project and others -supporting recognition programs for teachers, fireman and community members-Collecting supplies for veterans and making hospital and shut-in visits -a National Anthem singing contest -Charters of Freedom

VFW Auxilary #4674’s annual membership drive is underway, It is the goal to contact current members and those who are eligible for membership and wish to become a member. Membership was opened to men several years ago. Questions can be directed to Brenda Muhs, Local President, Rosemary Connot, Secretary, Marsha Risseeuw-Dar Sabol, membership co-chair or any member.