New Year’s closings

There will be some businesses that are closing early on New Year’s Eve.

Wells Fargo Bank will close at 4 p.m.

First Fidelity Bank of Winner and Colome will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Sentinel Federal Credit Union will close at noon.

All financial institutions will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

The Winner City Office will be open regular hours on Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1.

State offices in Winner will be closed New Year’s Day.

The Winner Post Office will be closed on Jan. 1.

The Winner Advocate will be open all day on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

There will be no senior citizens meals on Jan. 1.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Main Gate Counseling will be closed all day New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.