Area sports teams return to action

After the Christmas break, local basketball and the wrestling team are ready to return to action.

The Winner girls basketball team will host Parkston on Saturday, Jan. 2. The C game will start at 1 p.m. with the JV/varsity starting at 2:15 p.m.

The Winner boys basketball team will play in the Sacred Hoops Classic Jan. 2 in the Mitchell Corn Palace. Winner will play Lennox at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required.

The Winner Area wrestling team will compete in the McCook Central tournament in Salem on Jan. 2. The tournament starts at 9 a.m.

The Colome Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams will play in Centerville on Jan. 2. The games will start at 1 p.m. Colome will host Avon in a basketball doubleheader on Monday, Jan. 4.