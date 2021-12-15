Michael F. Cahoy, 91, of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15th, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 6-7 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

Mike was born Jan. 16, 1930 to Mike and Mary (Vido) Cahoy in Winner. He attended local schools, graduating from Winner High School in 1947. After working a few years around Winner and in Omaha he entered the Navy and was always proud of his years of service to the country.

He returned to Winner, met Deloris Gartner and they married in 1957. They began Cahoy Motor Co. and operated this auto repair business for decades. He loved the Winner community and served it in many capacities, including Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the American Legion, the Avenue of Flags, and the ROCS board.

Mike loved a good joke and pulling pranks on everyone. It didn’t matter if you had known him briefly or a long time, he was ready with something to make you smile.

He is survived by his daughter Jean Klein, her husband Jerry and their children, Michael (Amanda), Joseph, Peter and Emily. He is also survived by special friend Vanetta Habeger. He was preceded in death by his wife Deloris, his parents and his sister Lucille.