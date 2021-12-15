Bryce Dade Eagle Hawk, 35, of Ideal, South Dakota passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at noon at the Winner Ideal Community Hall. Burial will follow at the Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Ideal, SD. Wake services were held on Monday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall.

Bryce Dade Eagle Hawk was born Dec. 1, 1986 in Winner, SD to Renetta Eagle Hawk and Wayne Long Crow Sr. Bryce was raised by his grandmother Lucy (Eagle Star) Eagle Hawk.

Bryce went to school in Ideal until his freshman year. He then attended and graduated from Winner High School in 2006.

Bryce loved being with family and friends, Bryce was always full of laughter and jokes. Bryce enjoyed playing volleyball, horseshoes and in his younger years he enjoyed playing softball with our family team “The Familia” during Labor Day weekend.

Bryce was a dedicated fan of the Denver Broncos.

Bryce is survived by his 3 brothers: Byron and Harrison Eagle Hawk and Emery Long Crow, 4 uncles: Clarence “Junior” and Daniel Eagle Hawk Sr., Charles and Larry Long Crow, 2 aunts: Leona (Dewey) Foote and Blossom Cook.

Bryce is preceded in death by hi parents Renetta Eagle Hawk and Wayne Long Crow Sr., his maternal grandparents Clarence “Matthew” and Lucy (Eagle Star) Eagle Hawk, his paternal grandparents Wilmer Long Crow and Charlotte Cook, his aunts Virginia (Eagle Hawk) Parkis and Tammy (Cook) Foote, his uncles John Sr., Burton Sr. Eagle Hawk and Harold Cook.

“Go Broncs!!”