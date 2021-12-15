Roger Allen Pochop, 83

Roger Allen Pochop passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at the Winner Long Term Care Facility at the age of 83 years.

A celebration of life was held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Colome.

Roger was born Nov. 11, 1938, to George and Pauline (Meyers) Pochop. He was the third of four boys: Virgil, Darrel, and Merle.

Roger grew up on a farm in the Colome/Dallas area. He graduated from Colome High School in 1956. After graduation, he began his life-long career in farming and ranching. After a short period of service in the United States Army, he returned to the farm where he and his wife Jeanne lived, until the time of his death. He had four children: Myra (Dan) Stoney, Michael (Tami) Pochop, Sandra Gillispie and Jamey (Lisa) Stroschine.

Roger’s faith was the most important part of his life; he was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Colome where he was a life-long member. He taught Sunday school and served on the church council for many years. Roger was proud to be a veteran and was active in the Colome Legion. He was a staunch Republican and not afraid to let anyone know his opinion. Roger also spent several years working for FSHA measuring grain bins. He loved meeting people.

Roger is survived by his wife Jeanne of 40 years, his four children, their spouses and 13 grandchildren and a soon to be great-grandchild. Also surviving are his brother Merle, sisters-in-law Verna and Margaret, brother and sister-in-law Stan and Connie Bicek, many nieces and nephews including three special nephews: Donnie Hambek, Damen and Cory Pochop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pauline, and two brothers Virgil and Darrel.

Parting words — Life should not be a journey to the grave with intentions of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming “Wow, what a ride”