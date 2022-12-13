Marvelle (Eagle Star) Baker, 49, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. She was surrounded by her loved ones far and near that loved her and misses her.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at noon at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery in Winner, SD.

Wake services were held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD.

Marvelle loved her family and loved her kids. She was very close to her mother Marva Mae Eagle Star & her sister Kendra Kay Eagle Star. She lived and grew up in Winner South Dakota with her mother Marva, sister Kendra, and brother Miguel. She lived in Winner Housing Community (North Ideal) and attended school in town (Winner). She attended Job Corp and graduated.

Marvelle had her daughter Monique (Princess) Lynn Crowe and her sons Austin (Oz) James Crowe and Adam (Angel) David Torres. She loved her kids with a passion of unconditional love. She would go off and leave Winner to explore the United States. She had many homes in many cities and enjoyed life with her kids. She loved the city of Seattle, Wash., because that’s where her father was from plus she loved the city.

She made so many memories with everyone she met, she had a personality that made anyone that met her fall and enjoy to be around. She will be missed by her family, friends, and everyone that she had the chance to meet. Marvelle was a Christian and loved Jesus our Lord and Savior. She would watch the daystar channel and donated to the less fortunate. She had a good heart and enjoyed to have met her grandchildren and her younger children. She was so thankful that she was able to help her children and make the memories that she did. Marvelle will be missed and will not be forgotten.