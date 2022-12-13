Mary Edwards, 94, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Mary Edwards was born July 7, 1928 in Winner. Her parents were Vince and Sara Fuchs. She was the younger sister of Richard Fuchs, and the older sister of Vera Fuchs.

Mary’s childhood was spent in Winner where she attended school and graduated from public high school. She played various sports including basketball. I’m not kidding!!!!!

After high school she attended nursing school and worked in the medical field long enough to realize she did not want this as a career.

She was married to Lester Edwards April 29th, 1949. They had 5 children. She spent the rest of her pre-retirement years raising her children, gardening and working for the state highway department in Winner as the secretary and office manager.

She enjoyed being a rockhound, fishing, canning fruits and vegetables, and meeting people. Her wild plum jam was so good that it was often stolen. I want to apologize to my siblings for this.

Mom was very active at the Methodist church where she served on various committees, taught Sunday School, and reveled in the Lord’s love. She was also active in breast cancer patient care. (She was a survivor of two bouts with breast cancer herself) She spent many days driving people to post surgery treatment and helping people dealing with the rigors of this disease. Mom also volunteered regularly at the thrift store downtown. Our mother never missed the chance to help someone with a willing smile, a listening ear, or much more.

The local residents noticed this and awarded her with “Tripp County volunteer of the year” award. An award she humbly accepted but richly deserved.

As years past mom’s health weakened and she spent the last 6 ½ years of her life at the long-term care facility where she continued to warm many hearts. (Thank you kindly for all you people did for her) She passed while resting comfortably with family at her side.

She is preceded in death by her brother Richard, Martin, SD, Sister Vera, Detroit, MI., husband, Lester, Winner, mother, Sara, Winner, and her sister-in-law and great friend, Dorothy Edwards, Winner. Our mother outlived most all her friends, but I am impressed by the number of people that have stopped to tell how kind and gracious she was, often with an example. That was our mom, the person we all only wish to emulate.

She is survived by the many people she touched and us, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Son: Skip and Sandra Fortuna, Winner. Grandson, Rian and Terami Edwards, White River. Doug and Melissa (Fortuna) Underwood, Dellwood, Mn., Gerald and Melanie (Fortuna) Witte, Winner.

Son: Lon and Carol (Ringstmeyer) Edwards, Custer, South Dakota. Grand Daughters, Jamie (Long) and Scott Glenn of Custer, Sheena (Edwards) and James Vis, Sioux Falls, and Laci (Edwards) and Boyd Bergeron Custer, TR and Heidi Horton, Rapid City.

Daughter: Dianne (Edwards) and Richard Blazo Brookings, Oregon.

Son: Jim and Cindy (Cummings) Edwards Berthoud, CO. Sons, Grant and Valarie (Perone) Edwards, and Brey and Jackie (Henry) Edwards, Green River, WY.

Son: Paul and Carol (Belchak) Edwards, Gaylord, MI., Daughters: Paulette (Edwards) Hall, and Jonathon Hall, Kalamazoo MI., and Caitlin Edwards Gaylord, MI.

Plus, many great grandchildren.

We all wish her next garden to green and lush and her bobber to submerge often!!!

The family of Mary request that a donation to the Winner Area Breast Cancer Support Group be made in lieu of flowers or gifts to the family.