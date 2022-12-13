Lawrence “Larry” Wayne Baker, 75, of Sturgis, SD, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Lawrence “Larry” Baker was a devoted husband and a loving father. He was a kind and generous person, who provided for his community and his family in countless ways. He was a member of the National Guard for six years; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club, and the American Legion; he was also a volunteer fireman for 25 years and operated his own custom haygrinding business for 46 years. He married Maureen Grebner-Herbst on Oct. 12, 1968, and together they raised four children: Daniel (Shanda) Baker, Denise (Rex) Ryckman, Cindy (John) Spelbring, and Neil (Christine) Baker. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Throughout his life, Larry was an avid outdoorsman, marksman, and loved traveling with his family. Larry never missed an opportunity to impart his own sense of humor, and he was reliable in innumerable ways throughout his life. He was a beacon in dark times and was always steadfast in uncertain times.

Larry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Arnold and Edna, his sister, Debbie, his mother-in-law, Katherine Herbst-Kelley, his father-in-law, Al Herbst, his granddaughter, Amanda Baker, his brothers-in-law, Raymond Smith, Joel Herbst, and Leroy, his favorite cat, whom Larry trained to wipe his feet.

Memorial Mass was held 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society.

