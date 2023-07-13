Marty Allen Moore, 59

Marty Allen Moore spent his years on earth as an adventurer. His early adventures began on his grandparent’s ranch where he and his brother, Mike, explored every turn of the White Thunder Creek and all the acres of the ranch either on horseback or on foot. His adventures continued as a truck driver driving from coast to coast and border to border. All maps were in his head, and he never met a stranger because he loved to visit with everyone.

Marty was born on February 29, 1964, in Valentine, Nebraska, to Larry Moore and Cheryl (Gifford) Medearis. He made his journey to the Spirit World on May 15, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota, after battling diabetes and complications from dialysis with tenacity, courage and incredible mental and physical strength.

He leaves many wonderful memories treasured by his survivors: his mother, Cheryl Medearis and Wayne Colombe, of Wood, SD; his brothers and their spouses, Cody and Tracy Medearis of Caputa, SD; Michael and Sara Moore of Mesquite, Nevada; his sisters and their spouses, Lisa and Tony Wirth, of Laurel Hill, Florida; Amber, of Wood, SD; Morgan and Seth Miller of Spearfish, SD; and Meghan and Jared Shear of Gillette, Wyoming. Marty is also survived by two sons: Tyler Moore, of Mission, SD, Ty’s two daughters, Ava and Alexa; Ty’s son, Jaxson Fredrick; and Kade Moore of Nebraska. He was a fun-loving “Uncle Monkey” to his nieces and nephews, and his many family members and friends will also carry their memories of him into the future.

Thankful to have shared Marty’s life is his partner and soulmate, Donna Hermann, her daughters, Richenda and Ashley and their families. He will especially be missed by his “Chocolate Cowboy” and “Baby Girl”.

Marty will join these family members who have gone before him: his dad, Larry Moore; paternal grandparents Allis and Agnes Moore; maternal grandparents Willis (Woody) and Colleen Gifford; his beloved great uncle and auntie, Dallas and Jessie Gifford and other family members and friends. Equally happy to greet him will be his beloved dog, Thunder.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 CDT at the Wood Community Hall in Wood, SD. A dinner will follow the service. A private inurnment is planned at the G-Heart Ranch where he will be “surrounded by good memories and good horses” which was his wish, and one that we will carry out.