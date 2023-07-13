Arla Rae (Winckler) Dangel, 74

Arla Rae (Winckler) Dangel, age 74, of Yankton, SD, passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital on May 24, 2023, with her husband at her side. Cremation has taken place.

A full mass burial was held at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, SD on June 17, followed by a Celebration of Life.

Arla was born on April 27, 1949 to Hubert and Edna (Fischer) Winckler in Tyndall, SD and was the fourth born of their nine children. Arla grew up in Tyndall, SD and attended Tyndall High School, class of 1966. She met Laverne “Vern” Dangel of Scotland, SD at the swimming pool in Tyndall. The following week, they went on a date every night. Vern then headed back to Vietnam. Upon return to South Dakota, he reconnected with Arla and within a week of his return, Vern proposed marriage. Within 10 days later, on August 7, 1967 she married Vern in Scotland, SD at the St. George Catholic Church. Joining this union were two sons: Paul and Kelly. Arla’s marriage with Vern took her all over the country. They began their marriage in New Mexico, back to South Dakota, then to Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri again, South Dakota again, the Virginia, Florida and finally returning home to South Dakota. There were many adventures they shared along the way.

Arla had the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile. She would light up any room. She was fearless and independent, yet sensitive and incredibly compassionate. She loved cooking, baking, canning, watching movies, playing pinochle, and marbles. Most importantly shopping. She was strong-willed and courageous, but those traits defined Arla. They were part of who she was, and her strength undoubtedly helped her deal with life’s challenges. She was a fighter and took the cards she was dealt with strength and faith. As a woman of faith, Arla wished to have a celebration of the immortality promised to all by Christ. She would love to be remembered with funny, strange, or silly stories that celebrate what was good and blessed in her life.

Arla is survived by her loving husband, Vern: sons, Paul Dangel of Washington, DC, and Kelly and Delia Dangel of Niceville, FL; grandchildren, Roman, Luke and Lexi of Arlington, VA and Logan of Niceville, FL; sister, Norma (Bob) Bender of Yankton, SD; brothers, Joe (Loretta) of Volin, SD, Jarvis (Marilyn) of Avon, Murray (Lisa) of Collinsville, VA and Larry of Indiana, PA; sisters-in-law, Barbara Winckler of Winner, SD and Sue Winckler of Vermillion, SD; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arla was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Edna; her brothers, Leland, Myron (Mike) and David (Dave); and several beloved aunts, uncles, a nephew, cousins and friends.