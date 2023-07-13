4h rodeo is Friday

The 55th annual Tripp County 4-H Rodeo will be held July 14. The rodeo will begin at 9 a.m.

This year’s rodeo will see over 175 contestants participating to qualify for the state 4-H finals rodeo to be held in Ft. Pierre Aug. 18, 19 and 20. To qualify for the finals a contestant must place in the top 4 in their respective event.

Events include:

Jr. girls—barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, flag race and breakaway roping

Jr. boys—Cattle riding, bareback steer riding, flag race, breakaway roping and goat tying

Sr. girls—Barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping and ribbon roping

Sr. boys—Bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie down roping and steer wrestling.

Dally team roping for juniors and seniors.

Hollenbeck Rodeo Co. will be the stock contractor and Tara Fenenga is the rodeo secretary.

There will be no gate admission. Concessions on the grounds is provided by the Tripp County 4-H Leaders.