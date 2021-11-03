Margaret Meyer, 78, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the St. Gabriel’s Hospice Facility in Arlington, Texas.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service.

Margaret Ann Meyer went to be with her Savior on Oct. 27, 2021

Margaret was born on May 19, 1943 in Winner to Oliver and Mildred (Hedlund) Larsh. She was tiny but feisty. She spent the first few years of life growing up on her parents’ farm, where she loved to play with the chickens. Her brother Ivan was born when she was 3, and at age 6 the family moved to town so that she could attend school.

Margaret grew up attending First Baptist Church of Winner, where she played piano from a young age. She dreamed of becoming a missionary.

She started dating the love of her life, Keith Meyer, during their senior year at Winner High, and they graduated together in 1961. Margaret received her Teaching Certificate from Southern State Teacher’s College in May 1963.

Keith and Margaret were married on Aug. 17, 1963. They moved to Pierre, where Margaret taught elementary school and where their first daughter Keatha was born in 1966. Keith’s career took them to Cheyenne and then Green River, Wyo., where their daughter Megan was born to them in 1980. They then moved to Edwards, Colo. where their daughter Cathy joined the family.

In 2003, Keith and Margaret moved back to Winner to care for her mother Millie. Together they remodeled Margaret’s childhood home. They again became active members of First Baptist church, where she played piano and taught children’s and adult Sunday School.

Margaret was a very talented teacher, artist, homemaker and musician. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to plan fun activities with her granddaughters during summer visits. She leaves behind for us all a legacy of love and faith.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She is survived by her brother Ivan; daughters Keatha, Megan and Cathy; grandchildren Jake, Ben, Luke, Seth, Sierra, Nykyta, Kaylee and Kara; and great grandchildren Kassidy, Eleanor, Kinley and Landon.

She will be so greatly missed by her family and many friends.