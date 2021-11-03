Carla Lebert, 58, of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Winner Regional Health Care Facility in Winner, SD.

A private family graveside service was held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory, SD. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Carla Jo Lebert was born on Oct 17, 1963 in Gregory SD. The third daughter of Bill Lebert and Helen (Frank) Bateman of Winner SD. She passed away on Oct. 22, 2021, at the Winner Regional Health Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Carla grew up on the family farm southwest of Dallas, SD where she helped with all the usual farm work. She attended 1st and 2nd grade at the New Valley School in rural Tripp County, SD, then went on to Colome grade school and high school and graduated in 1981. Carla went on to Mitchell Vo-tech where she graduated with a diploma from the secretarial program.

She returned to Winner working at the Winner Advocate, Cendant Ramada Reservation Center, Sargent’s Café (where many friendships were made), Joie’s Café, the Holiday Inn (where she loved hunting season and made many friends throughout the years), Country Pride Convenience store, and a caretaker. Carla never met a stranger. She talked to anyone that would listen, and then left as friends. Her conversations where always full of pride and joy of her family.

Carla loved her family. She didn’t have children of her own but her nephews, Roy, Craig, and Will were definitely her children. She was a 2nd mother figure to Craig and Will and helped raise them as her own. Her love and caring heart continued to help raise Craig and Will’s children also. She was the best babysitter around and if any of the kids needed anything she was the first to offer to help.

In the recent years Carla had some health problems which made her have to stay in the Winner Regional Nursing Home for an extended period of time where she also made “many” new friends. Carla was no longer able to work outside of the house. She moved in with her mother Helen and companion dog Angel a few years ago and was a great caretaker of her. She was always willing to babysit any of the grandkids anytime, any day.

Carla is survived by her loving mother, Helen (Frank) Bateman; Carla’s siblings Joan (Larry) Sargent, Tammy Turner; Carla’s nephews Roy Turner and his 3 children Isabella, Jazmyne, Alyxzandria. Craig (Heather) Sargent and their children Jude, Oren and Elsie. The children of Will Sargent (Therese) Wakely and Wynn.

She was preceded in death by her father Bill Lebert, younger brother Oren Lebert, nephew William (Will) Sargent.