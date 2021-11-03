J. Marilyn Gronlund, 92, of Rapid City passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Services were held on Thursday, Oct. 21, at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Interment was at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Marilyn was born March 26, 1929, in Huron, SD to Jonas and Olga (Andersen) Jonason. She graduated from Huron High School and South Dakota State College with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. This background led her to a career as a Registered Laboratory Technologist.

On Aug. 26, 1951, she married Arden Gronlund and they were married for over 56 years. Her hobbies included counted cross stitch, crossword puzzles, and knitting baby sweaters. Many family members and friends possess one of her works of love. She was most proud of the fact that all of her children had college degrees and successful careers. Her love of sports extended to cheering for Rapid City Stevens High School Raiders and the Denver Broncos. Marilyn was a faithful member of South Canyon Lutheran Church and had been a member of Altar Guild and Piecemaker’s Quilting Group.

Marilyn is survived by her children; Mark (Victoria) Gronlund of Winner, Eric (Laurie) Gronlund of Pierre, Joan Ehrismann of Colstrip, MT, Karen Overholt of Gillette, WY, Diane Gronlund of Rapid City, Nancy (David) Bassett of Macedon, NY, and 8 grandchildren; Aislinn, Cade, Garrett, Natalie, Halle, Kenzie, Steven, and Mark.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters; Velma Billington, Verna Schramm, sons-in-law; Rex Overholt and Mark Ehrismann.

