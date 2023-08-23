(Margaret) Jayne Knutson, 82, of Red Wing and formerly of Aberdeen, South Dakota, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

She was born March 8, 1941, in Clearfield, South Dakota to Fred and Fern (Curtis) Vogt. She grew up on the family farm in Clearfield and attended school in the area. She helped on the farm as a young woman and then worked in Winner, South Dakota, where she met her husband, Ed Knutson. They were married in 1962 and lived in Winner for a time before moving to Huron and later Aberdeen and Mina Lake. After her children were older, Jayne went back to school for her nursing degree, receiving her bachelor’s from Presentation College in Aberdeen. She worked as an RN for a few years during which she started a home health care business with some friends. She later returned to nursing and worked at a same day surgery center until her retirement. Throughout their marriage, she and Ed enjoyed traveling both internationally and throughout the US, having visited all the state capitals. They had a group of friends they enjoyed camping with as well as with family.

In retirement, they spent several winters in Texas near Corpus Christi. Jayne excelled at all forms of sewing, using her talents early on as a talented seamstress. She later became accomplished in cross-stitch, Hardanger and quilting.

Ed passed away in 2020 and Jayne moved to Minnesota where she would be closer to her children.

She is survived by her 2 children, Sherri Knutson of Red Wing and David (DeNae) Knutson of Farmington; 3 grandchildren Chelsea (Jesse) Gebel, Tyler (Baylee) Knutson and Carter (Maddy) Knutson and one great-grandson, Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ed.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Aberdeen Area Humane Society (https://anewleashonlife.net/). Services will be live-streamed and can be viewed at Mahn Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com