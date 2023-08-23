William “Bill” Schroeder, 64, of Witten, South Dakota passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at the Winner Regional Hospital in Winner, SD.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. at The Red Hills, formerly known as the Carter Mall, in Carter, SD.

William Bradley Schroeder was born Sept. 21, 1958 to Herman and Phyllis (Smith) Schroeder. He was the 5th child of Herman and Phyllis. Bill was baptized on Sept. 22, 1963 in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kahler were Bill’s sponsors.

Bill grew up in the country and attended grade school until the 8th grade before coming to Winner High School. After high school Bill joined the Army and was stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas. He completed his basic training before he was injured in an accident and he was given an honorable medical discharge.

Over the years Bill worked various local jobs. He married Connie Labbs Jan. 13, 1995 at the Carter Mall in Carter, SD. Connie and Bill lived in Carter and later moved to their permanent residence home in Witten, SD. Bill loved the Witten community and people in it. Later in life as Connie’s M.S. progressed, she moved to Winner where she made a home at the Winner Long Term Care Center due to her health.

Bill was a very frequent visitor of the Winner Nursing Home. He visited his wife Connie daily, showing his love for her and keeping her up to speed with what was going in their lives and community. Bill also cared for the other residents, and also the staff of the Winner Nursing Home, helping out wherever he could and participated in many activities.

Bill is survived by his wife, Connie, siblings; Herman Jr. (Diane) of Winner, SD; Mylan Schroeder of Alcester, SD; Lori (Rudy) Kahler of Winner, SD; Kathy (Dan) Vavra of Gregory, SD; Cindy Schroeder of Winner, SD; Sally Schroeder of Gregory, SD; Orville (Melinda) of Winner, SD. Robert (Jean) Schroeder of White Lake, SD. Marlin Smith and his family of Holyoke, Colorado. Sister-in-law Patsy Smith and family of New York. Bill is also survived by his step children Ray Allen (Linda) Bahm of O’Neill, NE and children Christina Bahm and children: Ava, Cruzito, Genevieve and Reynaldo (Brandee Felix) Bahm and their 4 children: Sinella, Vincent, Elvira, Lacinna; Todd (Lisa) Bahm of St. Paul, MN and Orion; Dan Labb and family. Bill is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and in-laws.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, brother Jerry, nephew Benjamin, mother-in-law Clarice Dreyer and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.