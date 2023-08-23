Cowboy Fair is Saturday

There are lots of activities planned for the Colome Cowboy

Fair to be held Saturday, Aug. 26.

It will start off with a fun run and walk. The race will begin and end at the Vets Hall. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the race is at 8 a.m. There will be a one mile walk and a 2 mile run. Funds raised will benefit the Colome Vets Hall to make necessary repairs and updates.

Refreshments will be provided by First Fidelity Bank of Colome.

Registrations forms are available at First Fidelity Bank and the Colome city office. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

There will be a farmers market in the Colome park from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be lots of vendors offering a variety of items.

City wide garage sales are planned for the day.

The MoJo coffee truck will be in Colome so persons can grab a coffee, latte or cold drink.

There will be a vets hall open house starting at 9 a.m. which will feature a display of city and school history. There will be a bouncey house outside the vets hall.

The vets hall committee will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a free will donation at the hall. All proceeds go toward the improvements inside and the roof repair.

The Colome Volunteer Fire Department will have water games and youth fire training activities.

Starting at 10 a.m. there will be fast draw shooting.

Kathy Hrabanek will have Cowboy games starting at 1 p.m.

There will be a cruise night starting at 5 p.m. Come bring your car or truck and show it off.

The Frontier Bar will have a dunk tank and mechanical bull.

A mountain oyster feed will start at 6 p.m. at the Frontier Bar.

A street dance will start at 8 p.m.

So plan to spend Saturday in Colome and take in all the events.