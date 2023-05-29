Lori Rieckman, 54

Lori Rieckman, age 54, of Philip, South Dakota, died on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Lori Lee Shippy was born Sept. 6, 1968, in Gregory, SD to Chandlor and Judy (Stroschine) Shippy, joining brother Todd. She was raised on the family farm south of Colome, SD and graduated from Colome High School in 1986. While in high school, Lori was active in cheerleading and track. Her medley relay team still holds the school record in Colome.

Lori attended South Dakota State University and graduated in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Lori married Jeff Rieckman on May 23, 1992, in Aurora, SD. Over the years she held many different jobs including Johnson Jewelers in Brookings, DeSmet Farm Mutual in DeSmet, Jones Bottle & Vet in Philip, Deluxe Harley Davidson in Gillette, WY, Al’s Oasis in Chamberlain, and then most recently was welcomed back at The Bottle & Vet in Philip. Lori found great joy in finding bargains at thrift stores and enjoyed excursions (trips) with friends.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband Jeff, Philip; father Chandlor and step-mom Gertrude Shippy of Colome; brother Todd (Janette) Shippy of Colome; sisters-in-law Julie (the late Jim) Schweitzer-Rieckman-Caron of Estelline; Colleen (Roger) Brown of Brookings; Jean (Joel) Haar of Mankato, MN; Kathy (Dave) Dargatz of Watertown; brothers-in-law Terry (Patsy) Rieckman of Salem; Dennis (Kathy) Rieckman of Sioux Falls; Tom (Sue) Rieckman of Columbus, NE; and John (Marita) Rieckman of Parkston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother Judy (Stroschine) Shippy; her mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Helen Rieckman; and a brother-in-law Jim Rieckman.

Cards and memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 304, Philip, SD 57567.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Philip High School Fine Arts Building, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Philip High School Fine Arts Building, with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Interment will be at a later date at the Colome Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.