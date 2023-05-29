Janice Ann Rausch, 88, Aberdeen, died Friday, May 12, 2023 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen.

Janice Ann, daughter of Clara (Wirtz) and Henry J. Simon, was born Sept. 2, 1934 at Hoven. Other than her fourth-grade year when her family lived in Raymond, Iowa, Janice grew up in Hoven. Her formal education consisted of St. Anthony’s Parochial School and Hoven High School, Class of 1952.

She married Duane John Rausch at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven Oct. 7, 1952. The newlyweds first lived on Duane’s home place 2 ½ miles west of Hoven for five years. They then expanded Rausch Herefords by purchasing a ranch one mile east and 1/2 miles south of Onaka. Here they raised their 13 children and Hereford cattle until Duane’s death on March 8, 1998. The following year, Janice moved into Hoven. She later moved to Huron and, in 2010 settled in Aberdeen. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Onaka, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen. Janice was active in Koinonia and served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. Janice belonged to the South Dakota Hereford Auxiliary and was active in the Cresbard PTA. Her hobbies included gardening, photography, and scrapbooking. Janice will be remembered as a great Pray Warrior.

Janice is survived by four sons—Rick (Linda) Rausch of Onaka, Tim (Teresa) Rausch of Florence, MT, Troy (Lovette) Rausch of Choctaw, OK, and Chad (Cortney) Rausch of Powell, WY; eight daughters—Jeannie (Leonard) Heim of Winner, Cindy Schlosser of Bismarck, ND, Pam Holt of Mina, Shellie (Owen) Melius of Olathe, Kansas, Kay (Scott) McGaugh of Huron, Deb (Joel) Owens of Mitchell, Kristie (Jon) Beal of Missoula, MT, and Peggy (Lee) Goetz of Aberdeen; two brothers- Jack (Joyce) Simon of Raytown, MO, and Dave (Lisa) Simon of Shannon, IL; three sisters—Betty Hageman of Hoven, Marjean (Lelend) Stotz of Tolstoy, and Mary Jo Mueller of Cashton, WI; 54 grandchildren; and 127 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to Duane, she was preceded in death by her father, Henry, on April 26, 1985; her mother, Clara, on April 7, 2008; two sons—Gary and infant, Bobby; two sons-in-law-Mike Schlosser and Kevin Holt; and a daughter-in-law, Carmen Rausch; three brothers-Norman, James, and an infant, Joseph; one sister, Gina Keltgen; and one great granddaughter—Amaya Larson.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aberdeen, with Father Michael Kapperman, celebrant. Interment was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Onaka, 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Rausch family prefers memorials to South Dakota Right to Life, 1107 Mt. Rushmore Rd., Suite 1B, Rapid City, SD 57701 or to Roncalli FAST, 1400 N Dakota St., Aberdeen, SD 57401.

Arrangements are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle. (www.MillerLienFH.com)