Agnes Volmer, 98, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Isidore Catholic Church in Colome, SD. Burial will follow in the Colome City Cemetery. A rosary will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Agnes Julia Volmer was born on June 27, 1924, at the family farm north of Norden, Neb.. She was the youngest of five children born to John and Catherine (Simons) Keogh. She attended country school, then continued her education at St. Martins, in Sturgis SD, and graduated from St. Johns Catholic High School in Omaha, Neb. When World War II started in 1939, Agnes returned to the family farm to help her ailing father with the farm because her brothers were drafted into the army.

On Oct. 30, 1946, she married Henry F. Volmer to this union one daughter was born. They lived on the Volmer ranch northwest of Keya Paha and were members of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Agnes was a member of the Altar Society, the local extension club, and the VFW Auxiliary. She always had a big garden, was a fantastic seamstress, crocheted and knitted. In the early 1970s, she worked at the Outlaw Trading Post. Then in 1977 they sold the ranch and headed west to Rapid City. She did various jobs and then took a position at the Rapid City Medical Center as a transcriptionist and receptionist working there until she retired. Not long after she retired, Henry was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 1993. Instead of sitting at home, Agnes began volunteering her time at Rapid City Regional Hospital. Taking care of her house, mowing the yard, and tending to her flowers and garden. In 2014, she moved back to Winner to be closer to her family.

Agnes was always very independent, insisting on doing her own housekeeping, cooking meals, and baking cookies. She loved to share her food with others; if you stopped, she would have a cookie for you, and she loved to take her neighbors’ food. When a new tenant moved into the building she would welcome them, and make sure if they needed anything to knock. She was also an avid reader, reading everything from history to cooking and non-fiction books. She had read so many books that her daughter had trouble finding books that she had not read.

One of Agnes’ greatest joys was her grandchildren. When they would come to visit her eyes would twinkle and her contagious smile would appear, and you just knew something mischievous was about to happen.

Survived by her daughter Rosemary King, of Winner SD, 2 granddaughters Phyllis (Tim) Meiners, of Winner, and Susan (CJ) Munkvold, of Irene SD. As well as five great-grandchildren, Ashley Meiners, Sioux Falls, Alex Meiners and Aryn Meiners of Winner, James Munkvold and Jayden Munkvold of Irene, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, parents John and Catherine Keogh, brothers John and Robert Keogh, sisters Mary Hughes and Sister Margaret Mary Keogh, sister-in-law Mary Keogh, Dorothy Keogh, Margaret Williams, brother-in-law Charles Williams and Joseph Volmer. Nephews Joseph Keogh, Larry Keogh, Ronald Keogh, and Raymond Keogh