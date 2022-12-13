Funeral services for Brian Snyder, 47, were held Dec. 2 at the Burke Civic Center. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine, Neb. at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Brian Paul Snyder was born May 26, 1975 in Valentine, Neb., to Tim and Julie (Anderson) Snyder. His brother John was very excited to have a baby brother. Brian learned to conquer adversity at the early age of 2 1/2 months when he nearly died of encephalitis. But, against all odds, we were blest in being able to embrace his love and joy for 47 years. His family attended the First Presbyterian Church in Valentine where he was baptized. A very busy little boy, sometimes mischievous, he always displayed that big Happy smile. Toddler days took him to Spencer, Neb. and then to Rapid City where he attended K-12.

Brian always had a thirst for tinkering, and all things mechanical – traits he inherited from the Anderson-Snyder gene pool. On school breaks, you would frequently find him at the “Farm” southeast of Gordon, Neb., with his cousins: Lance, Shawn, Jason, Justin and Kristin, at times trying to stay out of trouble, but trouble frequently found them. Grandpa may have often been an instigator and grandma just rolled her eyes.

Growing into adulthood he succeeded in spreading happiness everywhere he went, considering everyone to be his friend.

Shortly after graduation he joined the Army, basic training was at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He was stationed in Germany, and as always, was an inspiration and a leader to his fellow comrades. His army career earned him many awards and citations to include: Kosovo Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, NATO Service Ribbon, as well as many other awards and citation. He was Honorably discharged as a Sargent E-5.

After leaving the Army, Brian worked with heavy equipment in Wyoming. He then attended Diesel Mechanic School at Western Dakota Tech. He worked as a mechanic for Rapid City.

He met and married Tammy Kahler, they made their home in Burke. Brian graciously took on Tammy’s kids as his own, especially Shawna, who is disabled. He excelled in patience with her, encouraging her to do for herself, but readily assisting her when necessary. That was Brian, “Helping Others”. He humbly served our Lord and Savior by uplifting others, he never had a bad word to say about anyone, EVER. Brian worked for Rosebud Concrete in Winner, South Dakota for six years, as always, his Big Ole’ Teddy Bear attitude won him many friends.

During their marriage Brian and Tammy had fun going places and seeing things. He enjoyed chauffeuring his family to the western and southern states, as well as Illinois and beyond.

Brian was an active and involved member of the community. He was a member of the Burke Volunteer Fire Department, the VFW, the DAV and the Gordon, Nebraska American Legion Club.

The highlight of Brian and his son Malachi’s lives was when he recently gained custody of Malachi. Those few short weeks were full of memory making adventures: train museums, air and space museums, visiting parks, swimming, swinging, viewing Christmas lights and just “cruising”.

Brian’s life was prematurely cut short on Nov. 28, 2022 in a cement truck accident.

Brian is survived by his wife Tammy, Burke, SD; mother Julie Snyder, Chadron, NE; son Malachi Snyder, Burke, SD; half-brother Toby Snyder, Martin, SD; sister-in-law Kristi Snyder of WV; step-children Steve, Shawn, Lucy and Shawna, his step-grandson Andrew, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Brian was preceded in death by his infant son, Brian Jr., infant nephew Gabriel, maternal grandparents Leonard R. Anderson, Dorothy & Francis Frohman, paternal grandparents Mary & Ronald Snyder, uncle Max Anderson, father Timothy R. Snyder, brother John T. Snyder and mother-in-law Rose Kahler.