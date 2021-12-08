Larry Sund, 73, of Hot Springs, SD, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Dec 2, 2021 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Colome City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Larry Dale Sund was born Aug. 26, 1948 to Eldon & Ruth (Burdick) Sund in Winner Baptist Hospital. He passed away on Dec. 2 in Rapid City Monument Hospital with wife & daughter by his side.

Larry grew up in the Winner area and started working for Frank Antes and worked there for 25 years. He then started work for Tripp County Highway Department and worked there for 32 years until he retired.

He married Lorinda O’Bryan on Nov. 11, 1978 in Winner, SD. To this union two children were born, Scott Sund & Shawna Rogers. They resided in Winner until October of 2019 when they moved to Hot Springs, SD.

He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, gardening, and fixing bikes for kids. He loved watching western movies, driving around, & seeing new sights.

Larry is survived by his wife Lorinda, son Scott, daughter Shawna (David), 4 grandchildren; Adrian George, Robert George, Dustin Sund, & Destiny Sund. Sisters and brothers: Belva (Bud) Leighton, Ruth (Bob) Benedict, Carol Hight, Linda Sund, Don (Susan) Sund, Jim Sund, Mary (Mike) Hodge, Wanda (Ron) Klein, Connie Jones, Nancy (Jeff) Peters, & Roger (Tammy) Sund, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by parents, Eldon & Ruth, sister Janet (infant), brother Eldon (Pat) Sund and in laws Patrick & Ethel O’Bryan.