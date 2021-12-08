Funeral services for Jerry L. Meyer, 73, of Chamberlain, SD will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the United Church of Christ.

Jerry Lee Meyer, 73, of Chamberlain passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2021 at the Sanford Chamberlain Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born to Gideon and Adeline (Holec) Meyer on Sept. 21, 1948 in Parkston, SD. Jerry was raised in the surrounding Chamberlain area and graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1966. He worked various jobs over the years in his beloved community and served our country for 27 years in the Army National Guard.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart Sherry Smith on Nov. 20, 1966. To this union one daughter, Michele, was born.

Jerry was adored by his family and community and was always willing to help anyone in need. He worked for most of his career between Midwest Supply and Register Lakota Printing, however, his true passion was tinkering and fixing small engines. Throughout his career, Jerry supported a small engine repair shop from his home. He truly was a jack of all trades and was able to fix anything from lawnmowers to chainsaws to vacuum cleaners. Jerry also volunteered for many years as Santa Claus’ local embodiment for the City of Chamberlain and families in the community.

Memories of Jerry will survive with his life partner Sherry Meyer (Chamberlain, SD); daughter Michele Hagenlock (Winner, SD); grandson Evan Hagenlock (St. Charles, MO); half-sister Shirley Gregoire (Fairfax, SD); cousin Maynard Meyer (Tripp, SD); brothers-in-law Ty Smith (Mitchell, SD) and Ron Smith (Chamberlain, SD); dear friend of many years Ron Luurs (Pukwana, SD); his dear furry dachshund friend Oscar Weiner Meyer; and all of his community who had the opportunity to share the joy that Jerry brought to our lives.

Preceding Jerry in death were his parents, grandparents, father-in-law Clairedon Smith, mother-in-law Bertha (Hieb) Smith, brother-in-law Gary Smith, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be directed to the Chamberlain Senior Center.