George Roubideaux, 64, of Mission, SD passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service was held Dec. 2, 2021 at noon at the Bishop Jones Building in Mission, SD. Burial followed in the Holy Family Cemetery. Wake service began on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Bishop Jones Building in Mission.

The family of George Michael Roubideaux Sr. include wife Diane Miller and children: Denise, Michael Jr. Weylin, Tamelia, Alexis, David and Teresa.