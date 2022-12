Ladies Night sponsored by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m.

“Shop Like a Queen” is the theme.

Swag bags can be picked up at the Chamber office from 1-6 p.m. on Dec. 7. These bags will go to the first 200 ladies.

There will be a drawing box in each participating Chamber business for a chance to win $250 Winner Cash.