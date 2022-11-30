Christmas in the courthouse is dec. 8

Christmas in the Courthouse will be held Dec. 8 at the Tripp County Courthouse in Winner. The holiday event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be between 35 to 40 trees that will fill two floors of the courthouse. This is an opportunity for persons to come and look at the beautiful trees.

There will be entertainment with the Acafellas plus Randy Donovan.

A bike will be given away to a Tripp County 4th grader who wrote an essay.

There will be refreshments including Christmas cookies, cider and coffee.