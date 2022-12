Basketball scrimmages for the Winner High School boys and girls basketball teams have been set.

The girls scrimmage will be Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m in the Armory. This year the girls team will be doing a free will donation and there will also be baked goods up for a silent auction. All proceeds will be donated to the Winner Pix Theater.

The Winner boys Gatorade scrimmage will be Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Armory.

The two teams open the season on Dec. 9.