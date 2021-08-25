Labor Day events planned

Advance sales of Labor Day carnival tickets are in full gear.

The carnival will be on Main Street Sept. 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Mac’s Carnival and attractions provides the rides, games and attractions the Labor Day weekend.

Advance tickets are available at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce office, city of Winner office, True Value, Hidden Gems, Winner Food Center and BankWest.

The advance sale is 12 tickets for $20.

Persons who want to have a float in the Labor Day parade let the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce know.

With Labor Day just around the corner this is a lot going on in Winner that weekend. There is the big demolition derby, barbeque in front of the Legion after the parade, donkey ball at the rodeo grounds , car show at the Tripp County Historical Society Museum.

The museum will be open the day of the car show serving homemade pie and ice cream.

In the morning, Jim Hiemstra will be serving his famous caramel rolls.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring bull riding on Saturday Sept. 4.

Labor Day morning is the big Winner Regional Health road race.

And after the race is the big parade. Remember, due to the highway construction there is a totally different parade route this year. It will still line up on South County but it will go south to 7th street and turn east going all the way down 7th St. to the Winner High School.

This is just a brief outline of some of the events to plan for on Labor Day. Next week’s Winner Advocate will have more detail on events. This is just a brief snapshot and we did try to list every event that is for the Sept. 1 paper.