Major changes in highway construction

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

There are some major changes in the Winner Highway 18 and 44 reconstruction project.

Last Tuesday, representatives from the South Dakota Department of Transportation office in Winner and T&R Contracting, general contractor, gave up update on the this large highway project.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 17 persons traveling on Highway 18 from 7th St to the junction of Highway 18 and 44 will be driving on the new concrete. At the junction, motorists will switch over to driving on the south side of the road like they have been doing all summer.

Milling of the old asphalt on the south side Highway 18 from 7th St to the junction will start soon. The tentative date for milling to begin was Aug. 17.

Another big change is happening at the junction of Highway18 and 44. The temporary road used at this intersection is now permanently closed and drivers will be using the new road that is in place. There will be a three way stop sign at this junction.

H & W Contracting of Sioux Falls will be coming back to Winner on Aug. 23 to do underground utility work. They were in Winner earlier when work was being done on the north side of the highway.

It is hoped that in a couple of weeks the intersection at Monroe and Madison Street will be open. Doug Sherman of the DOT office in Winner said this will allow persons easier access to businesses on the north side of the highway.

Connor Christensen of T&R Contracting, Sioux Falls, said that after Labor Day the construction company will be working every Saturday.

Sherman asked persons to drive with caution through the construction zone as changes have been made.

He said if persons have any questions or concerns they can call the DOT office at 842-0810.

Also, there is a Facebook page so persons can keep up with the construction updates.