Mortenson, and Rowe Honored

Ryder Mortenson and Heather Rowe of Winner were among 28 South Dakota FFA members to receive their American FFA degree.

They will be recognized during the 94th national FFA convention Oct. 30 in Indianapolis, Ind.

The American degree is the highest degree an FFA member can receive in the national FFA organization. Only FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences are eligible for the American degree.

Members must have earned and productively invested at least $7,500 or have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 and worked 2,250 hours beyond school schedule through their SAEs.