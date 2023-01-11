Betty Forgey, 86, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Colome City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service.

Betty Lou Fode was born on June 23, 1936 in her parents home in Gregory County, SD. She grew to womanhood on the family farm south of Carlock, SD. She was baptized and confirmed in the Peace Lutheran Church. She attended country school and later attended Springview, NE High School and graduated in 1954.

She was married to James Jacob Forgey on June27, 1954. After the wedding they moved to Casper, WY area, where Jim worked road construction for Forgey Construction. Their firstborn, Dennis James, was born in 1955. They moved back to the family farm in Tripp County, SD. Kay Louise was born in 1957 followed by Julie Ann in 1960.

Farm life was familiar to Betty, but, being a strong Christian woman was her true calling in life. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and played a very active roll in the church, cooking and serving meals for events. Everyone who had a conversation with Betty understood that she was a woman of strong, unquestionable faith. She played a big part in the faith of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jim and Betty moved to Winner, SD in 1995. Betty worked at the Winner Bakery and later at the Golden Prairie Manor where she enjoyed serving and caring for others. She also taught an aerobics class at the Manor. She never tired of service to others and made many friends in the process. Later, in her retirement, she would often care for her great-grandchildren and attend their activities.

She enjoyed many things in her spare time including painting ceramics, selling Watkins to friends and neighbors, playing cards, and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family.

In July of 2022 Betty moved to the Elder Inn in Winner, SD. The lord called her home on Jan. 5, 2023 to be with her husband Jim in Heaven.

She is survived by her sister Marge (Fode) Meorike of Burke, SD, children Dennis (Jan) Forgey of Spearfish SD, Kay (Brad) Bolton of Dallas SD, Julie Reynolds of Fremont IN, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-laws Lucy Forgey, Audrey Walker, and Lou Libolt.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Jim Forgey, parents Earhart and Anna Fode and brother Fred.