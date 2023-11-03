Kenneth Donald DuBray, 97, of Kellogg, MN, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Gundersen – St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center, Wabasha, MN.

Kenneth was born April 5, 1926, to Lillie (Rice) and Peter DuBray in Winner, South Dakota on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. He served in the US Army during WWII, primarily in the Philippines and Japan.

On May 23, 1953, Ken married Opal Pomeroy at Northwood, IA. They lived in Minneapolis for 20 years and then moved to rural Kellogg in 1971 where they owned and operated a melon farm. From 1948-1991, Ken was self-employed as a long-haul trucker.

Ken is a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and Kellogg American Legion and a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Rollingstone, MN and the Spring Lake, MN VFW.

He enjoyed looking at the stars and planets in the nighttime sky, farming, and he was known for his flower and vegetable gardens.

Kenneth is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene Mannikko; Jane (Roger) Maschka; and Connie (Ron) Scamp; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Opal; an infant daughter; a grandson William Scamp; granddaughter Deborah Anderson; son-in-law Dave Mannikko; siblings: Delbert DuBray, Myrtle Kewley, Emma Anderson, Alvina Van Epps, Leona Pechota, Wynn DuBray, Violet Rocek, Harry DuBray, and an infant sister.

Funeral Mass was held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kellogg, MN, with Rev. Prince Raja officiating. He was interred at Greenfield Cemetery, Kellogg with military honors.