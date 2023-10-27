James Jerauld Erickson, 88, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

James was born on Oct. 11, 1935, in Madison, South Dakota to the late Orville and Leila Erickson. After graduating high school, he attended the University of South Dakota for one year before joining the United States Army in 1954. During his two years of service, he served in the Korean conflict and ended his career as a Specialist. After the military, he returned to the University of South Dakota, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1959 and a master’s degree in 1964. During his schooling, he began working in education. He became a teacher in Winner, South Dakota for six years before becoming the principal in Gettysburg, South Dakota. From there, he was a principal and teacher in Dell Rapids, South Dakota from 1971-1997.

In 2020, he and his wife moved to Warner Robins, Georgia. In his free time, he could be found spending time with family, spending time outdoors, golfing, hunting, fishing, or woodworking. He enjoyed refereeing sports and was the member and past president of The Optimist Club, The Lions Club, The Rotary Club and The Jaycees. His presence will be missed by all who loved him.

His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, Jacquelyn Marie Erickson of Warner Robins, GA; children, Jon Erickson (Sharon) of Bonaire, GA, and Jan Jastram (David) of Dell Rapids, SD; grandchildren, Amber Erickson of Bonaire, GA, Bradley Erickson (Kristen) of Bonaire, GA, Amanda Jastram of Brunsville, IA, James Erickson of Brunswick, GA, Melissa Christiansen (Matthew) of New London, MN, Branden Jastram of Wichita, KS, and Emily Erickson of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Jerauld, Hunter Bradley, Levi James, Reid Christian, Ember Lynn, and Jaden Lee; along with siblings, JoAnn Trygstad (Ken), Joyce Strom, and Debra Ramirez.

At the family’s request, in honor of James, please consider sending floral tributes to Jacquelyn at The Phoenix at Lake Joy at 100 Lake Crossing Drive Apartment 606, Warner Robins, GA 31088.