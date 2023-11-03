Emmogene Hysell, 95, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD. Funeral service was held on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Emmogene was born on July 24, 1928, to Matt and Regina (Horst) Leetch.

She attended country school in the Herrick area where she rode horseback to school. She graduated high school in St. Charles, SD, in 1946.

Emmogene married Howard Hysell, on May 21, 1949. Emmogene and Howard had one daughter (Connie). They lived in Bonesteel, SD for 9 years before moving to Winner. Emmogene worked at Holmes Café for a short time before she started cleaning homes. She continued to clean homes until she was 82 years old. Many close relationships were developed with these families. These individuals became her extended family.

Emmogene was a very dedicated Lutheran. She taught bible school and Sunday school for several years. Her faith was very important to her. Emmogene’s passion was her grandchildren and great -grandchildren. She spent her entire life following their activities and sporting events. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins games, especially with her family. She also loved to crochet in her spare time. She created many family heirlooms that will always be treasured.

Emmogene is survived by her daughter Connie (Bob) Meiners, grandchildren; Scott (Shelly) Meiners, Kelly (Kay) Meiners, Kevin (Lisa) Meiners, great-grandchildren; Cale Meiners, Kameron Meiners, Marissa Meiners, Kelbi Meiners, Taylor Meiners, Jax Meiners, and Harper Meiners, sisters; Marcella Kaiser and Marcelline Dykeman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and six siblings; Bill Leetch, Bob Leetch, Patty Leetch, Matt Leetch Jr., John Leetch, and Dickie Leetch.